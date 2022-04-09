FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2022 07:21:05      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: Imran Khan to face no-trust motion today

Leave a comment
Published On: By


AMN / ISLAMABAD

Voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place at 10:30am in the National Assembly today (Saturday) in line with the Supreme Court’s order.

In the National Assembly’s (NA) agenda issued Friday, voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda.

The top court restored the NA a day earlier after it declared the government’s decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling against the Constitution.

The top court has ordered NA Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) no later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

The Supreme Court also “declared that the assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so”.

The apex court also stated that the speaker cannot prorogue the assembly and bring the session to an end if the no-trust motion fails or after a new prime minister is elected if a no-confidence motion is passed.

In a setback for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s Supreme Court has ruled that the rejection of the no-confidence motion by the Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly was unconstitutional.

A five-judge bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court delivered the unanimous verdict yesterday. The court also ordered the reinstatement of the National Assembly in contravention of President Arif Alvi’s decision to dissolve the lower house of Pakistan’s Parliament and declared the order of fresh elections null and void. In addition, the top court ruled that the National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion must be held tomorrow, April 9, and must not be adjourned until a vote on the motion.

The court reinstated the National Assembly, as well as declared that the Prime Minister and Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisers, etc, stand restored to their respective offices as of April 3. The Apex Court said that if Imran Khan is removed as a result of the no-confidence motion, the new leader of the house should be elected in the same session.

After the court’s decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan called a cabinet meeting today and also announced plans to address the nation.

If Imran Khan loses, he will be the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be removed through a no-trust vote. Two other Prime Ministers against whom a no-confidence motion was called, resigned before the vote.

Last Sunday, minutes before the voting was to be held for the no-trust motion against the government, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the motion saying the motion was against the Constitution and cited security issues. Closely followed the Prime Minister’s call for fresh elections and advice to the President to dissolve the Assembly.

The Opposition parties then challenged the Speaker’s decision in the Supreme Court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India stuns World Champion The Netherlands 2-1 in Women Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi,8 April : Playing with a clinical precision India stunned Netherlands 2-1  ...

India outplay  Korea 3-0  to make it the semifinals of  Hockey  Women Junior World Cup 

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 8 April : Playing  to a plan  India outplayed  Korea 3-0 to ...

Amlan Borgohain sets National mark; Sable cracks 5000m meet record

Harpal Singh Bedi Kozhikode, April 6: Amlan Borgohain (Assam) setup a new  200m National Rec ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart