PAKISTAN: Imran Khan calls NSC meeting ahead of debate on no-trust motion against him

AMN / ISLAMABAD

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today amid the ongoing controversy regarding the “threat letter” received by the premier.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter that the meeting will be held at PM House today at 2pm.
On Wednesday, Fawad had revealed that the premier met the military leadership of the country twice, adding that the Pakistan Army is responsible for the national security of the country.

The NSC meeting has been called just hours before the start of a crucial NA session and a day after PM Imran decided to show senior journalists “written evidence” of the letter he has been saying contains proof of a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan’s government.

A debate on the no-trust motion against the premier is set to take place in today’s NA session.

The premier shared this “threat letter” with Cabinet members in an emergency meeting a day earlier. The meeting was not attended by PTI’s two major allies — MQM-P and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Meanwhile, Fawad also invited a group of journalists to meet PM Imran Khan where selected details of the letter were shared with them.

The premier, while interacting with journalists, said the envoy had sent the letter to Pakistan after he met an official of a foreign country, according to sources.
PM Imran Khan said the memo was shared with the military leadership and mentioned that the tone used in the cable was “threatening.”

The prime minister said the memo would be shared with parliamentarians during an in-camera session, but noted that the name of the country that “threatened” Pakistan could not be shared — as national security laws are applicable.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser took to his Twitter handle and said that if the Parliamentary leaders from the government and Opposition sides agree, the issue of the “sensitive letter” can be discussed at an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

