Pakistan Govt orders probe against Army Chief Family in documents leakage case

WEB DESK

Pakistan’s government yesterday ordered an immediate investigation of confidential tax documents leakage, related to the country’s Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family members.

The move came a day after an online investigative news portal published a story about the accumulation of wealth worth nearly 56 million dollars by family members of Bajwa during his extended six-year term in office.

Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar’s office said that it had taken serious notice of the leak and called it a violation of the tax law and a breach of official confidential data.

In its report on Sunday, a news portal alleged that General Bajwa’s immediate and extended family members had exponentially expanded their domestic as well as foreign property and businesses since he took command of the Pakistan military in 2016.