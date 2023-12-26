Pakistan Election Commission notifies appointment of 24 judges for election tribunals

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan Election Commission has notified appointment of 24 judges as appellate tribunals who will dispose off the appeals filed against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of candidates for the upcoming elections.

The nine judges will act as tribunals in Punjab, followed by six in Sindh, five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two each in Balochistan and the federal Capital. Pakistan’s Election law allows any voter of a constituency to file objections to the candidature of a nominated or party candidate. The development came after the five-day deadline for the filing of nominations for general elections ended on Sunday.