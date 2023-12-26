Netanyahu: Israel to intensify its fight against Hamas in the coming days

@netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will intensify its fight against Hamas in the coming days. He told members of his party that he had visited Gaza today morning and that Israel’s military campaign there was “not close to being over”. His comments come days after the US secretary of state said Israel should lower the intensity of its strikes.

The war began on 7 October after Hamas led a deadly attack inside Israel. Israeli army admits it is fighting a “complex and complicated war” with many soldiers killed over the past few days. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said today that some 20,674 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli bombardments since then.