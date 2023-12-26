Egypt proposes plan to end ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

Egypt has proposed a three-phase plan to end the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. In the first phase of the plan, Israel would be expected to pause its military operations for one to two weeks for Hamas to release 40 hostages, including women and the elderly.

The second phase includes an agreement of the exchange of bodies of Hamas militants held by Israel for the bodies of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. And the third phase of the plan includes an ‘all-for-all’ deal meaning Israel would return 6,000 Palestinian prisoners in its jails for the remaining Israeli hostages including soldiers, Hamas is holding in captivity.

Last week, Hamas said Palestinian factions would not agree to any talks about prisoner swaps until after Israel ends its military operation in Gaza.