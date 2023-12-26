इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2023 09:56:08      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: PPP Nominates First Hindu Woman to contest for General Elections

Dr Saveera Parkash becomes the first Hindu woman in 76 years, to contest elections for general elections in Pakistan from Buner district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She will contest on PPP’s ticket in upcoming elections.

In Pakistan, following the Election Commission of the country’s mandate for political parties to field at least five percent of women candidates on general seats, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has fielded a woman hailing from the country’s Hindu minority community in the General Elections.

The woman, first to contest general elections from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district, is Dr Saveera Parkash. Prakash has already filed her nomination for the PK-25 seat. Her father, Oam Parkash is a retired doctor and has been an active member of the PPP for over three decades. Saveera was also serving as the PPP women’s wing General Secretary in Buner. The General Elections in Pakistan are slated to be held on the 8th of February.

