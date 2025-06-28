Pakistan: Baloch Activists Condemn Prolonged Closure of Abdohi Border

In Balochistan, Human rights activists slammed the Pakistani authorities for continuous closure of the Abdohi border in Kech district, describing it as a form of economic exploitation by Islamabad.

A statement issued by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a human rights organisation from the Pakistani province, said that the Abdohi border in Kech has remained closed since March 19, severing a crucial source of income for hundreds of families in Balochistan. With no alternative livelihoods and rising economic distress, the closure has pushed communities into hunger and uncertainty.

Local traders, labourers and civilians held a peaceful sit-in protest on second consecutive day as protesters vowed to continue their agitation until the border is reopened and their economic survival is secured. The BYC accused that rather than engaging in dialogue, Pakistani authorities attempted to suppress the protest as security forces used baton charges and force to intimidate and disperse the demonstrators. Despite this, the rights body stated, the protestors continue to hold their ground, demanding an end to policies that deliberately marginalise them.

Urging authorities to immediately reopen the border, the BYC called for respecting the rights of citizens and halt in use of force against peaceful demonstrations. It also mentioned that ignoring these demands risks deepening of resentment and resistance among a population already pushed to the brink.

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan. Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the ‘kill and dump’ policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.