Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan slams Trump’s Hiroshima-Nagasaki comparison to Iran strikes

Jun 28, 2025

AMN

Japan has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump for comparing recent American airstrikes on Iran to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that ended World War II. About one lakh 40 thousand people died when the US dropped nuclear bombs on the two Japanese cities in 1945. Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said Trump’s comments were deeply regrettable and could be seen as justifying the use of nuclear weapons. Trump’s remarks were called unacceptable by several survivors. Survivors held a protest in Hiroshima yesterday, demanding that Trump retract his comments.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Baloch Activists Condemn Prolonged Closure of Abdohi Border

Jun 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Supreme Court rules lower courts have limited authority to block presidential orders

Jun 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Donald Trump Halts Trade Talks with Canada; To Announce New Tariffs

Jun 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Baloch Activists Condemn Prolonged Closure of Abdohi Border

28 June 2025 1:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Supreme Court rules lower courts have limited authority to block presidential orders

28 June 2025 1:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Donald Trump Halts Trade Talks with Canada; To Announce New Tariffs

28 June 2025 1:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to Acquire Controlling Stake in Colombo Dockyard for US $52.96 mn

28 June 2025 1:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!