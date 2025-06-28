India rejects supplemental award given by illegally constituted Court of Arbitration under Indus Waters Treaty

WEB DESK

India has rejected a ruling issued by the so-called Court of Arbitration on the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects situated in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the supplemental award given by the illegal Court of Arbitration purportedly constituted under the Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

The Ministry said, India has never recognised the legal validity of this Court of Arbitration terming its constitution a serious breach of the Indus Waters Treaty. It said, any proceedings before this forum and any decision taken by it, is illegal.

The Ministry said, Indus Waters Treaty has been placed in abeyance by the country after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The decision was taken in view of Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism. The Ministry stressed that India is no longer bound to perform any of its obligations under the Treaty. It emphasized that no Court of Arbitration has the authority to question India’s sovereign decision in this matter.

The Ministry of External Affairs said this latest charade at Pakistan’s behest is yet another desperate attempt by it to escape accountability for its role as the global epicenter of terrorism. It said, Pakistan’s resort to this fabricated arbitration mechanism is consistent with its decades-long pattern of deception and manipulation of international forums.