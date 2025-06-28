US Supreme Court curbs judges’ power to block Trump’s orders in birthright citizenship case

US Supreme Court has ruled that judges in lower courts have limited ability to block presidential orders. Orders from lower courts have hampered President Donald Trump’s agenda for months. The US President welcomed the court’s decision and said that the whole list of his administration’s policies can now move forward.

He said the ruling is a victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law. In a 6-3 ruling stemming from Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship, the court said nationwide injunctions issued by individual district court judges likely exceed their authority.

The top court did not rule on the constitutionality of Trump’s executive order seeking to end automatic citizenship for children born on US soil.