Pakistan: 12 Army personnel killed in terrorists attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu

AMN / WEB DESK

Twelve army personnel were killed while six terrorists were killed after a checkpost was targeted in the Mali Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

Pak military’s media wing, in a statement, said that terrorists or “khawarij” attempted to attack a joint check post in the general area of Mali Khel in Bannu on November 19 (Tuesday).

“In [the] ensuing fire exchange, six terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement read, adding that the attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by the troops, which forced the attackers to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

Pakistan has been reeling under a spike in terror attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in KP and Balochistan.

Last month, a deadly suicide explosion claimed at least 27 lives and left over 60 others injured at Quetta’s railway station.