The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Maldives President Dr. Muizzu rejects controversial media bill

Nov 20, 2024
Maldives President Dr. Muizzu rejects controversial media bill

AMN

Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has said that he does not seek to control the media in the archipelago. Speaking at the “Week 52” ceremony marking his administration’s first year, Dr. Muizzu declared his rejection of the controversial Media and Broadcasting bill which was introduced by an independent MP Abdulla Hannan Aboobakuru and reassured journalists that it does not align with his policies. Meanwhile following President’s remarks, Mr. Hannan Aboobakru announced his decision to withdraw the bill.

The bill, had sought to dissolve the Maldives Media Council (MMC) and Broadcasting Commission (Broadcom), replacing them with a Media and Broadcasting Commission under presidential influence. It also proposed fines of up to 50,000 Maldivian rufiyas for media violations. The bill has  drawn criticism from journalists and organizations, including the Maldives Journalists Association (MJA), which launched a petition signed by over 100 journalists.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ADB approves $200 million loan to strengthen Sri Lanka’s financial sector

Nov 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump names Mehmet Oz as nominee for Medicaid and Medicare Services Head

Nov 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 12 Army personnel killed in terrorists attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

ENVIRONMENT TOP AWAAZ

CoP29: India calls upon Developed countries to fulfill agreed financial requirements of Developing countries

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ADB approves $200 million loan to strengthen Sri Lanka’s financial sector

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump names Mehmet Oz as nominee for Medicaid and Medicare Services Head

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Maldives President Dr. Muizzu rejects controversial media bill

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment