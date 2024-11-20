Maldives President Dr. Muizzu rejects controversial media bill

AMN

Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has said that he does not seek to control the media in the archipelago. Speaking at the “Week 52” ceremony marking his administration’s first year, Dr. Muizzu declared his rejection of the controversial Media and Broadcasting bill which was introduced by an independent MP Abdulla Hannan Aboobakuru and reassured journalists that it does not align with his policies. Meanwhile following President’s remarks, Mr. Hannan Aboobakru announced his decision to withdraw the bill.

The bill, had sought to dissolve the Maldives Media Council (MMC) and Broadcasting Commission (Broadcom), replacing them with a Media and Broadcasting Commission under presidential influence. It also proposed fines of up to 50,000 Maldivian rufiyas for media violations. The bill has drawn criticism from journalists and organizations, including the Maldives Journalists Association (MJA), which launched a petition signed by over 100 journalists.