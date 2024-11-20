The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump names Mehmet Oz as nominee for Medicaid and Medicare Services Head

Nov 20, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump names Mehmet Oz as nominee for Medicaid and Medicare Services Head

In the US, President-elect Donald Trump has named Mehmet Oz, to his team as his nominee to head the Medicaid and Medicare Services, the federal government’s healthcare programme for the old and needy. Oz, a physician and a TV personality, will now serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator.

Trump also stated that Dr. Oz would collaborate closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the newly appointed head of Health and Human Services, to confront the illness industrial complex and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.

