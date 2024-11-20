The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ADB approves $200 million loan to strengthen Sri Lanka’s financial sector

Nov 20, 2024
ADB approves 200 million dollar loan to strengthen Sri Lanka’s financial sector

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 200 million dollar policy-based loan to support Sri Lanka in strengthening its financial sector. This marks the second subprogram under ADB’s Financial Sector Stability and Reforms Program towards stabilising the country’s economy and manage the financial crisis started last year.

In a statement, ADB has said that the program aims to establish long-term growth by introducing structural reforms in the financial sector, focusing on sustainable recovery, resilience, and poverty alleviation. The bank appreciated Sri Lanka’s progress in stabilising macroeconomic conditions and improving its fiscal framework.

Key reforms under the program include enhanced regulatory oversight by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. To support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, particularly women-led businesses, incentive packages including special loans will be introduced. Financial inclusion will be bolstered through the digitisation of personal information to enhance electronic transactions. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump names Mehmet Oz as nominee for Medicaid and Medicare Services Head

Nov 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Maldives President Dr. Muizzu rejects controversial media bill

Nov 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 12 Army personnel killed in terrorists attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

ENVIRONMENT TOP AWAAZ

CoP29: India calls upon Developed countries to fulfill agreed financial requirements of Developing countries

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ADB approves $200 million loan to strengthen Sri Lanka’s financial sector

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump names Mehmet Oz as nominee for Medicaid and Medicare Services Head

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Maldives President Dr. Muizzu rejects controversial media bill

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment