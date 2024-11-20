PM Modi, Brazilian President hold talks on sidelines of G20 Summit

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Brazilian President Lula Da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and the two leaders reaffirmed the commitment to improve cooperation in sectors including energy, bio-fuels, defence and agriculture. Mr Modi complimented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, they took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between India and Brazil.

Sources said, that during the meeting, the Brazilian President told Mr Modi that a lot of things that his country tried to do in its G20 have been inspired by the G20 in India. Mr Lula Da Silva added that Brazil wanted to reach the level of efficiency in organizing the Summit that India had shown last year.