The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi, Brazilian President hold talks on sidelines of G20 Summit

Nov 20, 2024
PM Modi, Brazilian President hold talks on sidelines of G20 Summit

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Brazilian President Lula Da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and the two leaders reaffirmed the commitment to improve cooperation in sectors including energy, bio-fuels, defence and agriculture. Mr Modi complimented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, they took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between India and Brazil.

Sources said, that during the meeting, the Brazilian President told Mr Modi that a lot of things that his country tried to do in its G20 have been inspired by the G20 in India. Mr Lula Da Silva added that Brazil wanted to reach the level of efficiency in organizing the Summit that India had shown last year.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Germany assumes sabotage in damage to Baltic Sea telecom cables

Nov 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ecuador declares national emergency amid wildfires, drought

Nov 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian President Putin approves updated nuclear doctrine

Nov 19, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

Salima Tete praises Indian Women’s Hockey team’s victory over Japan in semi-final

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

China advances to final of Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Women’s Asian Hockey: India stormed into final after defeating Japan 2-0 in the semi-final

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

840 MT of onions arrive in Delhi from Nashik

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment