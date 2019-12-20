Pak troops resort to indiscriminate firing along LoC

WEB DESK

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the Line of Control in the border district of Poonch this morning targeting Indian forward posts and civilian areas.

Defence Spokesperson told MEDIA that at about 7:15 AM, Pakistani troops resorted to firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Mankote sector.

However, Indian troops immediately retaliated befittingly.

The exchange of fire continued for some time. No damage was caused to the Indian side.