Pak army initiates unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K

WEB DESK

In yet another ceasefire violation, PaK Army troops initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of district Poonch today.

PRO defence, Colonel Davinder Anand has said that PaK troops initiated firing with small arms and thereafter heavy mortar shelling along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba today at about 1030 hours. The vigilant Indian Army troops, guarding the fence retaliated befittingly. The exchange of fire continued upto 0230 hours. Moreover, there are no reports of damage to any property and loss of any life so far.

This year so far, 1935 ceasefire violations by PaK army troops and Pakistani Rangers have been recorded along the LoC and International Border in the districts close to the LoC and International Border in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.