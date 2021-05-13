Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
इंडियन आवाज़     13 May 2021 03:50:00      انڈین آواز

Oxygen demand in Delhi significantly reduces with decline in number of COVID-19 cases

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the demand of oxygen in the city’s hospitals have been significantly reduced with the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Briefing the media in New Delhi today, Mr. Sisodia said, the demand for oxygen has increased in Delhi with the rise in the number of cases. He said, the demand for oxygen was over seven hundred metric tonnes earlier which has been reduced to 582 metric tonnes now. He urged the Central Government to divert the extra oxygen to the other needy states from Delhi’s oxygen quota of 590 metric tonnes. He thanked the Central Government for providing necessary support in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

However, raising questions over the export of vaccines, Mr. Sisodia alleged that there is a shortage of vaccines in the country.

The Indian Awaaz