Over two crore farmers will be involved in organic farming by 2027: Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has asserted that over two crore farmers will be involved in organic farming before 2027 in the country. He said, a lot of farmers have now turned to organic farming and the government is working to ensure that they get the benefit of their organic products. Mr. Shah stated this while launching the logo, website, and brochure of the National Cooperative for Exports Limited (NCEL) in New Delhi today.

He said many initiatives have been taken to promote organic farming in the country. He also said the Center aims at strengthening the country’s cooperative sector. The Minister added that increasing agri-exports and empowering farmers are the objectives of the government. He said, the National Cooperative Export Limited has been created to facilitate cooperatives with export opportunities, and it will help in creating links between farmers, cooperatives, and the global market.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that during the G20 Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the Global Biofuels Alliance, and India is leading this alliance, which is creating awareness in the world about ethanol and other biofuels. He said, this will increase the demand and India has possibilities to fulfill those demands. The Minister said, several companies in the country produce ethanol, adding that if the cooperative sector also takes the initiative, the country will be able to meet the increasing demand for ethanol.

