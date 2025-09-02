Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Over 800 Dead, 2,000 Injured as Powerful Earthquake Hits Eastern Afghanistan

Sep 2, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll in eastern Afghanistan’s powerful earthquake has crossed 800, with at least 2,000 people estimated to be injured. Death toll is likely to go up as people are feared trapped under the rubble. The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck on Sunday night, at a shallow depth of 8 km, making it more destructive. Worst-hit are Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, but tremors were felt in neighbouring provinces, as well as in Kabul and in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. The remote areas make assessing the damage hard, while helicopters are trying to rescue people from difficult regions.

