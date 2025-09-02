Tensions Escalate Across Bangladesh Campuses Amid Student Clashes

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tension continues to prevail in several universities across Bangladesh following recent clashes between student groups and growing unrest on campuses. Yesterday, the Chittagong University campus and surrounding areas remained highly charged following Sunday’s sporadic clashes between students and locals, which left more than 300 teachers, students, police officers and journalists injured, while three students fighting for Life. According to the media reports, despite Section 144 being in place, students came out of their residential halls throughout the day, staging demonstrations at various points. Large contingents of army and police personnel are deployed across the campus.

Train services between Dhaka and Mymensingh were disrupted yesterday as students of Bangladesh Agricultural University blocked the railway line near Mymensingh, causing delays in several passenger and intercity trains on the busy route.