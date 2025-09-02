Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Arrive on Three-Day Visit to India

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lawrence Wong will arrive on a three-day visit to India this evening at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on Thursday. During the visit, the Singapore Prime Minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit of Prime Minister Wong coincides with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen this partnership. It added that the visit will also provide an opportunity for the Prime Ministers of both nations to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Ministry further mentioned that Singapore is an important partner for India, including in the ‘Act East’ policy, and the bilateral ties between the two nations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Singapore visit in September last year.