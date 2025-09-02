Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sudan: Landslide wipes out entire mountain village of 1000 people, leaving only 1 survivor

Sep 2, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

More than one thousand people have been killed in a massive landslide in the western Darfur region. A rebel group controlling the area said the landslide flattened an entire mountain village, leaving only one survivor. The disaster struck after days of heavy rain, devastating the village of Tarasin in the Marra mountains.

The Sudan Liberation Movement, which controls the area, said initial information indicates the death of all residents of the village, estimated at over one thousand people. The group described the landslide as “massive and devastating,” adding that it completely destroyed part of a region known for citrus production. The group also appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies to help in recovering the bodies of the victims.

The tragedy comes as Sudan remains mired in a bloody civil war between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since 2023. The affected region, being under rebel control, is largely inaccessible to international aid organisations due to ongoing fighting.

