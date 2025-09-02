Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Reports Rising Cases of Murder, Rape, and Abuse Against Women

AMN/ WEB DESK

Violence against women and girls rose alarmingly during the last month in Bangladesh. According to figures compiled by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, More than 223 women and girls across Bangladesh were subjected to violence, with murder and rape cases making up the majority. 115 women and girls were either murdered or raped during the month.

The organisation disclosed the figures in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Maleka Banu. The report was based on news reports published in 15 daily newspapers.

The Mahila Parishad stressed that women and girls continued to face violence in a variety of forms, ranging from domestic abuse to abduction, trafficking, and forced marriage, underscoring the pervasiveness of gender-based violence across Bangladesh.