Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Reports Rising Cases of Murder, Rape, and Abuse Against Women

Sep 2, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Violence against women and girls rose alarmingly during the last month in Bangladesh. According to figures compiled by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, More than 223 women and girls across Bangladesh were subjected to violence, with murder and rape cases making up the majority. 115 women and girls were either murdered or raped during the month.

The organisation disclosed the figures in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Maleka Banu. The report was based on news reports published in 15 daily newspapers.

The Mahila Parishad stressed that women and girls continued to face violence in a variety of forms, ranging from domestic abuse to abduction, trafficking, and forced marriage, underscoring the pervasiveness of gender-based violence across Bangladesh.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sudan: Landslide wipes out entire mountain village of 1000 people, leaving only 1 survivor

Sep 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Arrive on Three-Day Visit to India

Sep 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tensions Escalate Across Bangladesh Campuses Amid Student Clashes

Sep 2, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Reports Rising Cases of Murder, Rape, and Abuse Against Women

2 September 2025 4:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sudan: Landslide wipes out entire mountain village of 1000 people, leaving only 1 survivor

2 September 2025 4:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Arrive on Three-Day Visit to India

2 September 2025 4:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tensions Escalate Across Bangladesh Campuses Amid Student Clashes

2 September 2025 4:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!