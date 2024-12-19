The Indian Awaaz

Over 8.9 Lakh Indian Students Studied Abroad in 2023: Education Ministry

Dec 19, 2024

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, informed Rajya Sabha during question hour that around eight hundred ninety-two thousand Indian students went abroad for studies in the year 2023. It was around five lakh 86 thousand students in 2019.

This is based on the information provided by the Bureau of Immigration on Indians disclosing their purpose to visit abroad. According to the all-India survey for higher education conducted by the Ministry of Education, around forty-six thousand eight hundred foreign students enrolled in Indian higher educational institutions during 2021-22 as against 46 thousand foreign students in the year 2017-18. The Study in India program, launched in 2018, promotes Indian education, and foreign students wishing to study here can access details on the portal studyinindia.gov.in.

