Over 51,000 frontline Railway Staff trained under Mission Rail Karmayogi

Staff Reporter

Union Government on Thursday said that more than 51,000 frontline Railway Staff have been trained under Mission Rail Karmayogi. These employees have been trained by Master Trainers who themselves have been trained at the Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management, a Centralised Training Institute under the Ministry of Railways.

Mission Karmayogi was launched in September, 2020, by the Government, as one of the most significant capacity building initiatives anywhere in the world. The project seeks to train about one lakh frontline Railway Staff in a six-month period. The objective of this Mission is to transform the outlook of these Frontline staff by providing citizen-centric training.

