Over 500 gather in Riyadh for International Day of Yoga celebration

The Embassy of India in Riyadh celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga with remarkable enthusiasm at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium TOday, drawing over 500 yoga enthusiasts from across Saudi Arabia. The event emphasised promoting individual well-being and global harmony. The celebration featured prominent speakers who underscored the growing popularity of yoga in the Kingdom and its integration into Saudi Arabia’s evolving health and wellness landscape.

The main attraction was the Common Yoga Protocol session, where participants of all skill levels were guided through foundational yoga postures and breathing techniques. The iconic stadium setting provided an ideal atmosphere for attendees to immerse themselves in various yoga asanas and experience their rejuvenating effects firsthand.

Today’s main event represented the culmination of a month-long series of yoga activities organised by the Embassy throughout the Kingdom.