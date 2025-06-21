Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

Israel-Iran continue to exchange air strikes on 9th day of conflict

Jun 21, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

On the ninth day of the escalating conflict, Israel and Iran continued to exchange intense air strikes. The Israeli military said it targeted missile depots and infrastructure in central Iran, killing senior Iranian commanders Saeed Izadi and Behnam Shahriyari in Qom and other locations.

A military installation in Shiraz was also hit. Iranian state media reported an Israeli strike on a nuclear facility in Isfahan early today. In retaliation, Iran launched missiles toward Israel, striking near industrial zones in Beersheba, Haifa, and possibly Tel Aviv.

At least 23 people were injured in Haifa. Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, following talks with UK, EU, German, and French counterparts in Geneva, said Iran would consider diplomacy only after Israeli aggression ceases. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful. Iran reports 430 civilian deaths since the conflict began; however, Israel reports 24 deaths. In a related development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Iran has the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

