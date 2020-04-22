Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,65,458 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Coronavirus: Trump to ‘suspend immigration into US’
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,74,336 worldwide
Human trials for UK coronavirus vaccine this week
UK coronavirus vaccine to be tested on people from Thursday
WHO warns people must be ready for ‘new way of living’

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2020 05:18:02      انڈین آواز
Over 3K students stranded in Kota to reach Madhya Pradesh today

AMN

The students of Madhya Pradesh stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota distrct may return to the state by tonight. About 150 buses were flagged off from Gwalior yesterday for this purpose.

A total of 150 buses along with teams of Medical, Police and Administration officials reached Kota yesterday.

The buses will return to Madhya Pradesh today late in the night. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that bringing back our students safely is the top priority of our government.

More than three thousand 100 students of the state are studying in various coaching centres of Kota.

Officials informed that screening of the students will be done in Kota also and again at the entry points in their respective districts.Social distancing norms will also be followed in these buses.

Only one student will sit on each seat. Then there would be police personnel, health personnel and people of administration in each of these buses, so that appropriate safety is ensured.

The buses having students of respective districts will directly go to the concerned district and District Collectors will then ensure that the children reach their homes safely.

These students will have to stay in the quarantine for 14 days after reaching their respective places.

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

