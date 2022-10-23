FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over 3.5 crore families got houses under PM Awaas Yojana in last 8 years: PM

The Prime Minister handed over houses to 4 lakh 51 thousand families of Madhya Pradesh, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – GRAMIN. Virtually addressing the state level programme organized in Satna, the Prime Minister said the occasion of Dhanteras and Deepawali is to make a new begining which brings freshness in our lives.

He said, home brings progress for all as with the construction of the houses, the village also progresses. The Prime Minister said, under the PMAY-G, more than 3.5 crore poor families have got new houses in the last 8 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing and inaugurated houses built under PM Awas Yojana. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said, his government is committed to the poor and marginalized. Be it toilet, electricity, water or gas, we have included every facility to cater to their needs in PM Awas Yojana, Mr Modi said.

The main aim of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin is to provide permanent houses with some of the basic amenities. Clarifying the intention of the government to provide maximum facilities to the farmers, Mr. Modi said, the government is converting all food distribution shops into Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras. He said, now every material for the use of farmers will be available in these centers. To solve the problem faced by the farmers in the selection of urea fertilizers, the Prime Minister has announced that all fertilizers will soon be available with the name Bharat.

