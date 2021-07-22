Over 200 migrants managed to enter Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco

WEB DESK

The Spanish authorities said more than 200 migrants managed to enter the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco today.

Three hundred migrants had tried to climb the border fence and 238 of them made it into the Spanish territory.

The migrants were transferred to accommodation where they will have to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Melilla authorities.

In May, more than 10,000 people, including unaccompanied children, arrived in Spain’s other enclave in northern Morocco, Ceuta, in an unprecedented wave of migration.

That incident had triggered a diplomatic row between the two countries with Madrid accusing Rabat of weaponising migration in a row over the contested territory of Western Sahara.