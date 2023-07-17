Opposition parties ready for another brainstorming session to oust Modi Govt

file photo

Staff Reporter / Bangaluru / New Delhi

After the successful meeting in Patna, 23 opposition parties will again meeting in Bangalore for two days to finalised & firmed up issues and roadmap to take on Narender Modi led NDA government for next Lok Sabha election, 2024.

The meeting assume significance as BJP is trying to divide UPA partners after Sharad Pawar led NCP had depleted as his nephew Ajit Pawar defected to NDA .

Meanwhile, Congress Party is slowly firming up its position among its partners with thumping win in Karnataka and possible win in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan & Mizoram.

Although no agenda has been fixed for the meeting but proposed assembly elections will be discussed and how to evolve common agenda to fight BJP led government in the centre, says senior leader who will attend meeting Bangalore.

Interestingly, issue of EVM will also be discussed as many opposition parties feel that we cannot trust EVM as some means has to be worked out for free & fair polls.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi will also attend the meeting followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal, former RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Breakaway NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, CPI (M) D Raja, CPI, many smaller parties.

However, BSP Chief Mayawati who is seen giving feelers to the opposition alliance may not join the meeting but is keeping her card closed to her chest.

A plan to discuss the process for deciding seat sharing on a state-to-state basis is also on the table. The opposition leaders may also discuss the issue of EVM and suggest reforms to the Election Commission, the sources said.

The opposition leaders also plan to suggest a name for the alliance.

On the eve of the meeting hosted by it, the Congress stated that it will oppose the ordinance on Delhi administrative services in Parliament, a key condition put by the Aam Aadmi Party to attend the talks.

“Today, the Congress party cleared its position against Delhi Ordinance. We welcome the announcement. Along with this, AAP will attend the opposition meet in Bengaluru,” AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.