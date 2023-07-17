इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 01:51:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Opposition parties ready for another brainstorming session to oust Modi Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
file photo

Staff Reporter / Bangaluru / New Delhi

After the successful meeting in Patna, 23 opposition parties will again meeting in Bangalore for two days to finalised & firmed up issues and roadmap to take on Narender Modi led NDA government for next Lok Sabha election, 2024.

The meeting assume significance as BJP is trying to divide UPA partners after Sharad Pawar led NCP had depleted as his nephew Ajit Pawar defected to NDA .

Meanwhile, Congress Party is slowly firming up its position among its partners with thumping win in Karnataka and possible win in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan & Mizoram.

Although no agenda has been fixed for the meeting but proposed assembly elections will be discussed and how to evolve common agenda to fight BJP led government in the centre, says senior leader who will attend meeting Bangalore.

Interestingly, issue of EVM will also be discussed as many opposition parties feel that we cannot trust EVM as some means has to be worked out for free & fair polls.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi will also attend the meeting followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal, former RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Breakaway NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, CPI (M) D Raja, CPI, many smaller parties.

However, BSP Chief Mayawati who is seen giving feelers to the opposition alliance may not join the meeting but is keeping her card closed to her chest.

A plan to discuss the process for deciding seat sharing on a state-to-state basis is also on the table. The opposition leaders may also discuss the issue of EVM and suggest reforms to the Election Commission, the sources said.

The opposition leaders also plan to suggest a name for the alliance.

On the eve of the meeting hosted by it, the Congress stated that it will oppose the ordinance on Delhi administrative services in Parliament, a key condition put by the Aam Aadmi Party to attend the talks.

“Today, the Congress party cleared its position against Delhi Ordinance. We welcome the announcement. Along with this, AAP will attend the opposition meet in Bengaluru,” AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر خزانہ سیتا رمن نے لچکدار مستقبل کے شہروں کی تعمیر کیلئے نجی شعبے کے ذریعے سرمایہ کاری کرنے پر زور دیا

مرکزی وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے مستقبل کے شہروں کو مالیہ ف ...

سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر نے دہلی کے سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقے کی سروے رپورٹ تیار کی

اے ایم این سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر( ایس بی ایف ) کی دہلی کی ...

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart