AAP to Attend Oppn Meet in Bengaluru After Congress extends Support in Ordinance Row

AMN / WEB DESK

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP has decided to take part in the Congress’s joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday.

The decision comes after political affairs committee meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party that took place on Sunday to deliberate on the party’s participation in the Opposition meeting. The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann via video conferencing. Ahead of the meeting, when asked if AAP will attend the Opposition meeting, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “Can only say about that after the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting.”

The meeting was attended by several top leaders of the party including Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak, and Gopal Rai.

Reacting to AAP’s announcement, Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said the party “should not be trusted.” “Let the opposition parties come together, later they will go different ways.”

Meanwhile Janata Dal (United) welcomed AAP’s decision to participate in the meeting.

During the last Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, AAP had declared that it would be “very difficult” for it to be part of any alliance that included the Congress unless the grand old party publicly opposed the services ordinance brought by the Centre.