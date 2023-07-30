इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jul 2023 11:51:38      انڈین آواز
Opposition delegation visits relief camps in Manipur, calls for peace in region

The visiting MPs said that they are on a peace mission to help restore normalcy and understanding among all the tribes or communities of Manipur which was in turmoil for the past three months.

Twenty-one Members of Parliament belonging to Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Saturday landed at Churachandpur via a Helicopter and visited three relief camps located in Lamka town where they interacted with the inmates. 

Seeing the living condition of the inmates, the MPs also assured to raise the issue in the Parliament.

The MPs, including two women, who are from different political parties and different states included JDU, NCP, Shiv Sena, IUML, INC, etc.

They said that they are on a peace mission to help restore normalcy and understanding among all the tribes or communities of Manipur which was in turmoil for the past three months.   

They said that Manipur is a land of jewels where all people lived in peace for generations and that whatever is happening now was unacceptable. The government must deploy all means and mechanisms to bring normalcy in the state, they stated.

They also said that the naked parade of two women was a shock which awaken the nation and the world, revealing the present law and order in the state.

The displaced medical students belonging to Kuki-Zo, staging a protest, lamented that they are at a loss as their fellow students from the valley are taking classes but they can’t join them. Thus, they appealed to the government for an alternative.

The displayed placards that read ‘80+ day of our right to education denied! how much longer’, ‘We want justice’, ‘We want a solution’, etc.

The MPs were all ears for the medical students and assured them of their help. Gaurav Gogoi, an MP from Assam, said they were “sorry for what you have gone through”.

“We offer our support. We will try to raise your concern in the Parliament in a few days. Our support is with you all as shown by different MPs who come all over India” he said, adding that they want PM Modi to take a more active stand on the issue of Manipur.

“We have come here to meet victims of ethnic clashes and understand the problem. We want the end of violence and the restoration of peace at the earliest. The entire world is watching what is going on in Manipur,” Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said.

The 21-member Opposition delegation, from both Houses, includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.

