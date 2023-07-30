इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jul 2023 01:11:18      انڈین آواز
Heavy rain trigger landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, disrupts highway traffic

AMN / WEB DESK

Landslides with rockslides have been reported at various places along the highway between Pasighat and Pangin in the Siang Region of Arunachal Pradesh. Communication lines along the route have been snapped since yesterday. Accordingly, Siang district administration today issued a travel advisory urging the commuters to avoid Pasighat-Pangin highway.

It has advised commuters from West Siang, Shi-Yomi and Rumgong subdivisions to take the Aalo-Bam-Likabali road to reach Assam and the commuters of Pangin-Boleng subdivisions under Siang district to adopt Yingkiong-Mariyang-Pasighat road.

The heavy downpour in the region has also triggered fresh landslides along Pasighat-Yingkiong road between Pongging and Mariyang, thereby creating massive inconvenience to plying vehicles. The Riibi Korong stream near Pongging Bridge surged due to heavy rain on Friday and washed out the temporary subway. However, the maintenance personnel restored the subway on a war footing manner this morning.

Landslides triggered by incessant rain have also been reported from Upper Subansiri District.  Two houses have been reportedly washed away in a landslide that occurred yesterday at DONYI colony in Taliha Town. Met Department has issued Orange Alert in East Siang District and Lower Dibang Valley till tomorrow.

