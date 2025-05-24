Operation Sindoor outreach: Baijayant Jay Panda-led delegation reaches Bahrain

WEB DESK

The all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, arrived in Bahrain as part of a high-level diplomatic global outreach mission against terrorism.

The visit, aimed at strengthening India’s ties in the region and highlighting the country’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism, marks the beginning of a multi-nation tour across Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria.

The Embassy of India in Bahrain confirmed the arrival via a post on X, stating, “The All-Party Delegation led by H.E. Baijayant Jay Panda, Member of Parliament, arrived in Bahrain. India’s unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism will be highlighted in all the engagements. Hon’ble Baijayant Jay Panda & the delegation were received by Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob at the airport.”

Ahead of the departure, Jay Panda emphasised the bipartisan nature and unity of the group. “Our group is embarking on a trip to West Asia. We have very senior members and broad representation from across the political spectrum. The most important message is the unity that India has demonstrated to the world and continues to demonstrate. We are committed to conveying that, after achieving victory on the battlefield, it is equally important to urge the world to stay focused on terrorism, which many countries have suffered from,” he said.

He further asserted, “India faces a unique form of terrorism, state-sponsored terrorism, and, as you’ve seen recently, many countries are beginning to speak out in support of our position. That is our mission.”

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, also part of the Jay Panda-led delegation, outlined the tour’s roadmap and pointed to the broader regional context. “We will be going to Bahrain. Then we will be going to Kuwait, then Saudi Arabia and lastly Algeria. Now, it’s evident that the recent incident in Pahalgam was a tragic one, and for many years, as you and I both know, our neighbouring country, Pakistan, has been running terrorist camps on its own soil, providing them with shelter and support. These terrorists then cross over into our country to carry out attacks. We will be visiting these four countries to present these concerns and realities before them,” Owaisi said.