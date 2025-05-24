Cabinet Secretariat Denies Fake Recruitment Notice for 1,736 Field Assistant Posts

AMN

The Cabinet Secretariat categorically denied the circulation of a fake recruitment advertisement for 1,736 posts of Field Assistant (GD) online. It said that some reports indicate that fake admit cards for the alleged written examination linked to this fraudulent recruitment are also being disseminated. The Secretariat clarified that no official notification for the recruitment of Field Assistant (GD) has been issued. It advised the public to exercise caution and verify any recruitment-related information only through the official channels of the Cabinet Secretariat or the Government of India.