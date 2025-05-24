Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Cabinet Secretariat Denies Fake Recruitment Notice for 1,736 Field Assistant Posts

May 24, 2025

AMN

The Cabinet Secretariat categorically denied the circulation of a fake recruitment advertisement for 1,736 posts of Field Assistant (GD) online. It said that some reports indicate that fake admit cards for the alleged written examination linked to this fraudulent recruitment are also being disseminated. The Secretariat clarified that no official notification for the recruitment of Field Assistant (GD) has been issued. It advised the public to exercise caution and verify any recruitment-related information only through the official channels of the Cabinet Secretariat or the Government of India.

Pahalgam Attack Was Terrorism, Not Indo-Pak Conflict: EAM S Jaishankar

May 23, 2025
Mobile Phones to Be Deposited Before Entering Polling Booths: ECI

May 23, 2025
All-Party Delegations Visit UAE, Japan, Russia; Present India’s Stand Against Terrorism

May 23, 2025

URDU SECTION

امریکہ اور ایران نے روم میں پانچویں دور کے نیوکلیائی مذاکرات کئے

24 May 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

دنیا کے سامنے دہشت گردی کے خلاف بھارت کا موقف رکھنے کے مقصد سے بنائے گئے کثیر پارٹی وفود نے آج متحدہ عرب امارات، جاپان اور روس کا دورہ کیا

24 May 2025 12:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

جرمنی نے بھارت اور پاکستان کے درمیان باہمی حل تلاش کرنے کی سفارش کی ہے

24 May 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Jr Shooting World Cup: Raiza wins skeet silver as India extend medal-a-day streak

24 May 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
