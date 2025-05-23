Pahalgam Attack Was Terrorism, Not Indo-Pak Conflict: EAM S Jaishankar

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said the world is becoming less Western, more diverse, more global, and increasingly Asian. In an interview with a news agency in Denmark’s Copenhagen, the Minister said the outlines of the new world order are beginning to take shape. He added that the world is seeing a gradual rebalancing.

He highlighted that the global financial crisis in 2008 was a turning point because it showed that the West could not handle it alone. Replying to a query on the Pahalgam terror attack, Dr Jaishankar firmly stated that it was a terrorist attack and not a conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. He elaborated that terrorism is at the top among global challenges, alongside climate change and growing poverty. Dr Jaishankar added that India’s borders have been violated by Pakistan in Kashmir ever since independence in 1947.

Regarding Russian energy, Dr Jaishankar pointed out that Europe still imports energy from Russia despite its outrage and sanctions. He said that at the same time, Europe is driving up energy prices for all developing countries, including India.

The External Affairs Minister said artificial intelligence, the digital age, and the data-based existence will affect every single person in the smallest detail in the times to come. He said these are areas where India and Europe have a particularly strong

interest in coming together. He said technology holds the power to shape the new world order that is emerging in the 21st century.