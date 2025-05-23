Mobile Phones to Be Deposited Before Entering Polling Booths: ECI

AMN

In line with various initiatives aimed at enhancing voter convenience, the Election Commission has introduced a mobile deposit facility for voters just outside polling stations.

According to a statement issued by the poll body, only mobile phones will be permitted within 100 meters of the polling station in switched-off mode. It said that pigeonhole boxes or jute bags are to be placed near the entrance of the polling station for voters to deposit their mobile phones. However, certain polling stations may be exempted from this provision by the Returning Officer due to adverse local circumstances.