All-Party Delegations Visit UAE, Japan, Russia; Present India’s Stand Against Terrorism

AMN / WEB DESK

Multi-party delegations tasked to put forth India’s stand against terrorism before the world, today visited the UAE, Japan and Russia. The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jhatoday met the Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party, LDP and Former Minister of Justice, Yasuhiro Hanashi, in Tokyo.

The delegation highlighted India’s unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms. Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. Talking to the media in Tokyo, Mr Jha said that any terrorist incident will be answered with resolute and decisive military action. He stressed that India will not accept any nuclear blackmail.

The delegation also had an interaction with Former Defence Minister of Japan, Minoru Kiharaand Director General of the International Bureau, LDP, Shinako Tsuchiya. The delegation interacted with Ambassadors and diplomats of Brazil, Australia, Colombia, Greece and South Korea in Tokyo. During the interaction, Mr Jha said every terrorist activity in the world has some or other link in Pakistan, which is a new normal. Another High-level delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde held a series of high-level meetings with UAE leadership and media officials to underscore India’s firm zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Later, addressing the media in the UAE, he said that it has become very important to show the real face of Pakistan to the world. He said, there is no country in the world that has not suffered the brunt of terrorism. Mr Shinde said, India is telling the world to fight against terrorism unitedly and mentioned that countries including the UAE and Japan have appreciated India’s message.

Another all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs Andrey Denisov in Russia. The Russian side condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stated that Russia stands in solidarity with India for the elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.