Operation Sindoor exposes Pakistan’s ties with terrorism: Amit Shah

Inder Vasishtha / New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the relationship between Pakistan and terrorism has been exposed to the whole world through ‘Operation Sindoor’. When Indian forces attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, the Pakistani army responded.

The whole world saw top officials of the Pakistani army participating in the funeral prayers of the slain terrorists. They were carrying the funeral procession.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended the Border Security Force Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture as the chief guest.

The Home Minister said that Operation Sindoor was the most precise and all-purpose response in the history of terrorist attacks on our soil. Operation Sindoor is a wonderful demonstration of the strong political will of the Prime Minister, accurate information of intelligence agencies and firepower of our forces.

Amit Shah said that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, the first major terrorist attack happened on our soldiers in Uri, then we did a surgical strike and for the first time entered the terrorist hideouts and gave a befitting reply to the terrorists. We believed that with this message from India, perhaps everything would stop now, but it did not stop and there was a terrorist attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. Indian forces gave a tough reply by doing an air strike and once again blew up the terrorist hideouts.

The Home Minister said that after this, the situation in Pahalgam went beyond limits when Pak-inspired terrorists committed the sin of selecting innocent people and killing them ruthlessly in front of their families, women and children after asking them about their religion. Operation Sindoor is the only appropriate answer to that. Today the whole world is praising the bravery and firepower of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor destroyed 9 terrorist bases in a few minutes, out of which two were the headquarters of terrorist organizations.

Indian forces only destroyed the terrorist bases that committed crimes on our soil. We attacked only the terrorists. But Pakistan proved that terrorism is sponsored by it and it considered the attack on terrorists as an attack on itself and dared to attack the civilian and military institutions of our country.

The Home Minister said that India’s air defence system is very good and Pakistan’s attacks could not harm us in any way. The Indian armed forces demonstrated our firepower by attacking their airbase and giving a strong and harsh reply and proved Pakistan’s air defence system to be hollow.

He said that in Operation Sindoor, BSF’s Mohammad Imtiyaz Ahmad and Deepak Chingakham made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the motherland and their names will forever be inscribed in golden letters in the history of the country’s defence.

The Home Minister said that the journey of BSF from 1965 to 2025 shows that this organization which started with meagre resources in difficult circumstances, stands before us today as the world’s largest and proud border security force. The Border Security Force is the best example of how one can overcome all difficulties on the basis of patriotism and become the best in the world. The patriotism and loyalty shown by the BSF guards in adverse conditions, temperatures of more than 45 degrees or very low, dense forests, inaccessible mountains and seashores have earned the BSF the honour of being the first line of defence.

Shah said considering the capability of the force, the BSF was given the responsibility of guarding the two most difficult borders, Bangladesh and Pakistan.