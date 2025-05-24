PM Modi calls for developing at least one world class tourist destination in every State

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to develop at least one tourist destination per State at par with global standards by providing all facilities and infrastructure. Chairing the tenth Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi today, the Prime Minister emphasized the idea of One State: One Global Destination. He noted that this initiative would not only boost tourism but also lead to the development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places. Prime Minister Modi further urged all to work towards inclusion of women in work force. He said, laws and policies should be made so that women can be respectfully integrated in the workforce.