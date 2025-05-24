Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi calls for developing at least one world class tourist destination in every State

May 24, 2025
PM Modi calls for developing at least one world class tourist destination in every State

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to develop at least one tourist destination per State at par with global standards by providing all facilities and infrastructure. Chairing the tenth Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi today, the Prime Minister emphasized the idea of One State: One Global Destination. He noted that this initiative would not only boost tourism but also lead to the development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places. Prime Minister Modi further urged all to work towards inclusion of women in work force. He said, laws and policies should be made so that women can be respectfully integrated in the workforce.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!