CEC Gyanesh Kumar inaugurates National Conference of Counsels representing ECI

Staff Reporter

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today inaugurated the National Conference of Counsels representing the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. Senior Advocates from the Supreme Court and 28 High Courts including its benches across the country along with the officials and 36 CEOs of all States and UTs participated in the Conference.

This initiative is aimed at strengthening and reorienting the legal framework of the Commission to meet emerging challenges more effectively, by achieving synergy. The conference laid emphasis on being non-adversarial and to offer ample opportunities for hearing.

The day-long conference provided a vital platform for dialogue and exchange between the Commission and prominent legal professionals from across the country. The strategic engagement marks a significant step by the Election Commission in aligning its legal resources with the dynamic landscape of electoral jurisprudence in India. Discussions focused on enhancing the preparedness, efficiency, and coordination of the Commission’s legal team, with particular emphasis on issues related to election law, judicial proceedings, and legal reforms.