Operation Sindoor initiated in thoughtful & measured manner: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the Indian Armed Forces have scripted history by displaying their valour and courage during Operation Sindoor. He said, the armed forces acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity under the operation and destroyed the set target as per the planned strategy.

Mr Singh said this while speaking at the inauguration of 50 Border Road Organisation infrastructure projects across six States and two Union Territories in New Delhi. The Minister also said that the armed forces have shown sensitivity by ensuring that no civilian population is affected during the operation.

Mr Singh said, India has exercised its Right to respond for conducting Operation Sindoor and the action was initiated in a very thoughtful and measured manner. He said, the operation Sindoor was launched to eliminate terrorists and their nefarious designs, and this action was limited to their camps and other infrastructure. The Minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s armed forces have given a befitting reply by destroying the terrorists camps.

Our correspondent reports that 50 infrastructure projects worth 1,879 crore rupees across 6 States and 2 Union Territories including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan, were also inaugurated on the occasion. These projects include 17 roads, 30 bridges and 3 other works.

15 killed, 43 injured in Pak shelling in civilian areas of J&K

Pakistan Army Post initiated artillery firing and hit civillian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar of Jammu and Kashmir since yesterday night. Defence sources said that fifteen civilians were killed and 43 others were injured in this attack.