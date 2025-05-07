Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Operation Sindoor initiated in thoughtful & measured manner: Rajnath Singh

May 7, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the Indian Armed Forces have scripted history by displaying their valour and courage during Operation Sindoor. He said, the armed forces acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity under the operation and destroyed the set target as per the planned strategy.

Mr Singh said this while speaking at the inauguration of 50 Border Road Organisation infrastructure projects across six  States and two Union Territories in New Delhi. The Minister also said that the armed forces have shown sensitivity by ensuring that no civilian population is affected during the operation.

Mr Singh said, India has exercised its Right to respond for conducting Operation Sindoor and the action was initiated in a very thoughtful and measured manner. He said, the operation Sindoor was launched to eliminate terrorists and their nefarious designs, and this action was limited to their camps and other infrastructure. The Minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s armed forces have given a befitting reply by destroying the terrorists camps. 

Our correspondent reports that 50 infrastructure projects worth 1,879 crore rupees across 6 States and 2 Union Territories including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan, were also inaugurated on the occasion. These projects include 17 roads, 30 bridges and 3 other works.

15 killed, 43 injured in Pak shelling in civilian areas of J&K

15 killed, 43 injured in Pak shelling in civilian areas of J&K

Pakistan Army Post initiated artillery firing and hit civillian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar of Jammu and Kashmir since yesterday night. Defence sources said that fifteen civilians were killed and 43 others were injured in this attack.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Operation Sindoor: The Story Behind India’s Retaliatory Strike on Pakistan

May 7, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES TOP AWAAZ

India launches attack on 9 sites in Pakistan and PoK

May 7, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

India-Pak military conflict could ‘spin out of control’, warns UN chief Guterres

May 5, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों की रीढ़ तोड़ दी

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah chairs meeting with CMs, DGPs & Chief Secretaries of border states

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

15 killed, 43 injured in Pak shelling in civilian areas of J&K

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Operation Sindoor initiated in thoughtful & measured manner: Rajnath Singh

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!