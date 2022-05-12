One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Bandipora

AMN

One terrorist was killed in an encounter which erupted on Wednesday afternoon between security forces and terrorists in Satinder forest area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained. One AK Rifle and three Magazines were recovered from the encounter site. The slain terrorist was a part of the newly infiltrated terror group. Search for the other terrorists in the operation is in progress.

Meanwhile, another encounter at Marhama in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was underway till the reports last came in. Further details are awaited.