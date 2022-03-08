On Women’s Day: Prez Ram Nath Kovind presents Nari Shakti Puraskars

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020 and 2021 at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on occasion of International Women’s Day today. The award was conferred on 29 outstanding and exceptional women achievers in recognition of their exceptional work towards empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development confers Nari Shakti Puraskar on women and institutions in recognition of their relentless service towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare, and to celebrate women as game changers and catalysts of positive change in the society. The award ceremony for the year 2020 could not be held in 2021 due to the prevalent situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.