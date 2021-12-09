Omicron positive cases to be treated in designated Covid facilities, says Govt

AMN

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that Omicron positive cases will be treated in designated Covid facilities with separate isolation area earmarked for Omicron positive patients.

In a letter written to States and Union Territories, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that it has to be ensured that no cross infection takes place. He said, the community surveillance should be prioritized and States should also undertake enhanced surveillance for detecting unusual events such as new clusters of Covid positive cases.

It has also been advised to send all positive samples to designated genome sequencing labs of INSACOG. States and Union Territories have also been advised to maintain adequate testing in districts particularly those districts with more than 5 per cent weekly positivity.