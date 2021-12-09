Gen MM Naravane, all ranks of Indian Army express grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

AMN / WEB DESK

General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army have expressed their deepest grief and sorrow over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, President DWWA and 11 other military personnel in an unfortunate air accident. Army in a condolence statement said, General Bipin Rawat, India’s first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far-reaching reforms in the Indian military’s higher defence organisation. He was instrumental in creating the foundation of India’s joint theatre commands and giving impetus to the increased indigenisation of military equipment, a legacy which will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations.

Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, also the former President AWWA was an epitome of grace whose presence will be missed by everyone.

The deceased 11 military personnel accompanying the CDS and President DWWA on the way to Wellington will also be equally missed by everyone. Army said, they performed their duties as per the best traditions of the Armed Forces.