Om Prakash Dhankar appointed as new president of BJP’s Haryana unit

AMN
Former state Minister Om Prakash Dhankar has been appointed as the new president of BJP’s Haryana unit.
His appointment was approved by party President J P Nadda.
AMN
Former state Minister Om Prakash Dhankar has been appointed as the new president of BJP’s Haryana unit.
His appointment was approved by party President J P Nadda.
Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...
Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...
ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...
قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...
!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...
Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...
WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...
Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...
WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...